Tennis
French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden - Quarter-Finals: Live scores, updates and blog
The number-two seeds will take on the Belgian pair of Gille-Vliegen in the quarter-finals.
The second-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden will be up against the Belgian pair of Gille-Vliegen in the quarter-finals of the French Open men’s doubles today.
The road to the quarter-finals hasn’t been an easy one for Bopanna and Ebden. Both their first and third-round fixtures were three-set affairs.
In the third-round, the Indo-Australian duo were pushed to the brink of elimination by the unseeded Varela-Balaji and needed a super tie-break in the third-set to book a quarter-final berth.
Stay tuned for our live coverage of this men’s doubles quarter-final right here on The Bridge.
Live Updates
- 5 Jun 2024 9:22 AM GMT
Who has been your favourite player at the 2024 French Open thus far?
- 5 Jun 2024 9:20 AM GMT
Stand-by for live action!
The Bopanna-Ebden quarter-final is slated to commence at 4.30pm IST.