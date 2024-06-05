Olympics Begin In
French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden - Quarter-Finals: Live scores, updates and blog

The number-two seeds will take on the Belgian pair of Gille-Vliegen in the quarter-finals.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Bopanna-Ebden will play the tenth-seeded Belgian pair for a semi-final spot in the French Open men's doubles. (File photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Jun 2024 9:22 AM GMT

The second-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden will be up against the Belgian pair of Gille-Vliegen in the quarter-finals of the French Open men’s doubles today.

The road to the quarter-finals hasn’t been an easy one for Bopanna and Ebden. Both their first and third-round fixtures were three-set affairs.

In the third-round, the Indo-Australian duo were pushed to the brink of elimination by the unseeded Varela-Balaji and needed a super tie-break in the third-set to book a quarter-final berth.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of this men’s doubles quarter-final right here on The Bridge.

2024-06-05 09:14:32
TennisFrench OpenParis Olympics
