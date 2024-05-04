World Championship: Nitten Kirrtane stars in India's 2-1 win over Britain in semis

The Indian team beat Britain 2-1 in the semifinals of the Fred Perry Cup - the ITF Tennis Masters World Championship, an over-50 event, in Mexico on Thursday.

Nitten Kirrtane won both his singles and doubles matches to help India prevail against Britain.

India will play Italy in the final. Italy beat the Netherlands in the semifinals.

The Indian team have so far been unbeaten. They beat Canada, France and Turkey in the league phase to qualify for the semifinals.

Nitten has also been unbeaten as he won all the doubles matches in partnership with Ajit Sail.

Playing against France, Jagdish Tanwar gave India a strong start as he beat Paulo Freitas in three sets in the first singles.

Nitten Kirrtane and team lead 🇮🇳 to World Championship FINAL! 🎾💥💥



Unbeaten record in the group stage (🇨🇦,🇫🇷,🇹🇷), India kept up to defeat 🇬🇧 in semis on the way to Fred Perry Cup over-50 event in the ITF Tennis Masters World Championship, 🇲🇽!



Let's go team! 💪 #tennis pic.twitter.com/PhxbO3u69l — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 4, 2024

Though Nitten lost the second singles to Benoit Hallle, he made a strong comeback to win the decisive doubles in partnership with Sail.



In the semifinal, India did not have a good start as Jagdish lost to Nick Adams of Britain. Nitten made it 1-1 handing Sebastian Jackson a straight-set defeat. In the final doubles match, Nitten and Ajit paired up to complete a 2-1 victory for India.

The results:

Semifinals: India beat Britain 2-1 (Jagdish Tanwar lost to Nick Adams 4-6, 6-3, 1-6; Nitten Kirrtane bt Sebastian Jackson 6-3, 6-2; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Nick Adams & Jeffrey Hunter 7-6(5), 6-4).

League: India beat Turkey 3-0 (Jagdish bt Erdal Gunes 6-0, 6-0; Nitten bt Bulent Nicimoglu 6-0, 6-1; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Erdal & Bulent 6-0, 6-0).

India beat France 2-1 (Jagdish bt Paulo Freitas 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Nitten lost to Benoit Halle 3-6, 3-6; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Thomas Dupre & Benoit Halle 6-3, 6-4).

India beat Canada 2-1 (Jagdist lost to Benjamin Woo 6-3, 4-6, 1-6; Nitten bt Jason Christie 7-5, 6-2; Ajit Sail & Nitten bt Hugues Laverdiere & Benjamin Woo 6-1, 6-1).