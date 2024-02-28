Dubai Tennis C'ships: Bopanna-Ebden and Yuki-Haase advance, Nagal exits

Top-seeded duo Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesdat. Their commanding victory over the Tunisian-Pakistani pair of Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi enthralled spectators, as they triumphed in straight sets after a hard-fought battle lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

Fresh off their triumph at the Australian Open last month, Bopanna and Ebden showcased their synergy on the court, clinching a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) victory in the round of 16 on Tuesday night. Now, eyes are set on their upcoming match against the formidable duo of Ariel Behar from Uruguay and Czech Adam Pavlasek in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, another Indian contender, Yuki Bhambri, teamed up with Dutch partner Robin Haase to secure their own berth in the quarterfinals. Their victory came after a tense encounter against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Adrian Mannarino of France, with the Indian-Dutch pair prevailing 6-7(6) 6-3 10-8.

Awaiting Yuki and Haase in the next round is the winner of the clash between the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and the third-seeded English-Kiwi pair of Jamal Murray and Michael Venus.

Despite the doubles success, disappointment loomed in the singles category for India as Sumit Nagal bowed out in the round of 32. Nagal fought fiercely but ultimately succumbed to Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in a closely contested match that ended 4-6 7-5 1-6.