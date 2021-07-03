Divij Sharan and wife Samantha Murray Sharan pair up at Wimbledon and win their first match

Divij Sharan and his wife Samantha Murray Sharan's seven-year dream of competing at Wimbledon together came true on Friday, when they won their first-round mixed doubles match.



The couple married in the summer of 2019, and two years later, they accomplished couple goals by not only playing together but also by winning 6-3 5-7 6-4 against Ariel Behar and Galina Voskoboeva.

This was obvious from the start when their doubles partners at the time - who also happened to know each other - introduced them at a tournament in 2012. They've been together for eight years, and after tying the knot once in Manchester in July, they decided to do it again in India in November. "We decided to have two ceremonies so that we were able to celebrate both of our cultures and traditions which are important to us, with our family and friends from each side," Sharan added.

Divij Sharan and his wife Samantha Murray Sharan shine in their first match together beating Behat and Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to enter the 2nd round of the Mixed Doubles at @Wimbledon 🎾👌#Wimbledon @divijsharan @SamMurray87 pic.twitter.com/7qVtVZR1p0 — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) July 3, 2021

Their efforts to play in Wimbledon, however, were not as fruitful. "In 2014 we signed up but did not get into Wimbledon," Samantha added. "In the meantime, Divij played with other partners as I was not highly ranked. It's been a long time coming!" "We practise together often, and especially in the last year," Murray Sharan revealed in reference to lockdown.

Murray Sharan's triumph on Friday was sweeter because it was her first at a Grand Slam tournament - Sharan had previously reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at Wimbledon in 2018.

"This time around, we agreed we'd stick together and get in as alternates, so it's incredibly special to share the court with Sam. Neither of us are particularly extroverted, so we're still not sure how we managed to speak to each other in 2012," Murray Sharan said. So it worked out beautifully because one of us summoned the courage." He added.