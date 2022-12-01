Deaflympics star Prithvi Sekhar set to make an impact in PTL

Having finished on the podium in consecutive editions of Deaflympics in 2017 and 2021, Prithvi Sekhar is undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian deaf athletes.



The 29-year-old has also been competing regularly in the able-bodied section and is now all set to compete in the upcoming Pro Tennis League (PTL) 2022. "I play with the likes of Ramkumar, Jeeva, and others quite frequently, so I am used to it. I have even partnered with some able-bodied players in doubles. I do not really think there is a lot of difference between competing in the able-bodied and the deaf section," Prithvi told The Bridge. All set to don the Bangalore Challengers' jersey, Prithvi Sekhar believes he is part of one of the strongest teams in the league. "We have a very good team. The likes of Ramkumar, Rishi, Sarthak Suden, Sachi, Sahaja, and our mentor Vivek Shokeen. We are looking forward to doing our best in the court," he said.