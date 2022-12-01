Tennis
Deaflympics star Prithvi Sekhar set to make an impact in PTL
Deaf tennis player Prithvi Sekhar says there is not a lot of difference between him and able-bodied players.
Having finished on the podium in consecutive editions of Deaflympics in 2017 and 2021, Prithvi Sekhar is undoubtedly one of the greatest Indian deaf athletes.
The 29-year-old has also been competing regularly in the able-bodied section and is now all set to compete in the upcoming Pro Tennis League (PTL) 2022.
"I play with the likes of Ramkumar, Jeeva, and others quite frequently, so I am used to it. I have even partnered with some able-bodied players in doubles. I do not really think there is a lot of difference between competing in the able-bodied and the deaf section," Prithvi told The Bridge.
All set to don the Bangalore Challengers' jersey, Prithvi Sekhar believes he is part of one of the strongest teams in the league.
"We have a very good team. The likes of Ramkumar, Rishi, Sarthak Suden, Sachi, Sahaja, and our mentor Vivek Shokeen. We are looking forward to doing our best in the court," he said.
Prithvi stresses that being prepared mentally and playing some fearless tennis is the way forward in the 5-day league.
"We just need to be prepared mentally. Skill-wise we are up there with the best in the league. We as a team just need to go out in the middle and play fearlessly. We just need to take each match one by one and plan accordingly," he said.
Having started playing tennis as a 9-year-old, Prithvi Sekhar has come a long way in his journey with the sport. The Tamil Nadu lad now has his eyes set on winning the PTL with Bangalore Challengers.
"I am excited to get to the court and don the Bangalore Challengers' jersey. It will be a great experience playing alongside and against able-bodied athletes. It would help me gain some great insights into my game as well, which will also help me in future tournaments," he added.
A B.Tech and MBA graduate, Prithvi Sekhar has four Deaflympics medals – three bronze and 1 silver. He also has a highest ATP singles ranking of 1451 achieved in September 2019.