Tennis
Deaflympics 2021: Prithvi Sekhar, Jafreen Shaik claim 2 more bronze medals in tennis
Ace tennis players Prithvi Sekhar and Jafreen Shaik claimed bronze in Mixed Doubles while Sekhar also bagged a bronze from the Men's Singles event at the Deaflympics 2021 to take India's medal count to 13.
India's medal loot at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 continued with the mixed doubles tennis pair of Prithvi Sekhar-Jafreen Shaik claiming bronze while in the men's singles, Prithvi also produced a medal-winning performance and clinched his third medal from the Deaflympics being held at Caxias do Sul.
In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Prithvi and Jafreen, who had medalled earlier as well in the 2017 edition of the Deaflympics, went up against fellow Indians, Dhananjay and Bhavani Kedia in the bronze medal clash. Getting their way in a rather straightforward 6-1, 6-2 finish, the duo of Prithvi and Jafreen who had bagged the first-ever medal for India in tennis from the Deaflympics in 2017, repeated their heroics and claimed a second bronze as a pair.
In the men's singles event, Prithvi defeated Slovenia's Marino Kegl in another straight-set affair, 6-2, 6-1 to win another bronze - his third overall medal from the Deaflympics campaign in Brazil. Earlier, Prithvi bagged silver with partner Dhananjay Dubey in the men's doubles event.
So far, India's outing at the Deaflympics has been extremely glittery with the medal count standing at 13.