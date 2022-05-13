Deaflympics 2021: Prithvi-Dhananjay combine to bag silver in Tennis Men's Doubles

India's medal winning run continued at the Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil as the country's tennis men's doubles pair of Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey pocketed the silver medal.

The Indians lost 6(5)-7, 2-6 against Mikael Alix Laurent and Vincent Novelli of France in the final to settle for the second place on the podium. Sekhar and Dubey started off well in the first set but once the French duo pocketed that on a tie break, there was no looking back for the Indians.

The Indians had earlier beaten Argentina's Mateo Gobbi and Nicolas Lahitte 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals.





This is the second Deaflympics medal for Prithvi Sekhar, who had clinched the bronze medal in mixed doubles along with Jafreen Shaikh in 2017 for India.

Prithvi Sekhar was also the flag bearer for India in the opening ceremony of Deaflympics 2021 earlier this month.