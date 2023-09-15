Davis Cup: Indian teams look to give perfect farewell to Rohan Bopanna

India goes as overwhelming favourites in the Davis Cup tie against Morocco as the Indian team looks to give Rohan Bopanna a fitting farewell in his last Davis Cup game on Saturday.

Sasikumar Mukund will kickstart India’s challenge in the Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco when he takes on World No. 557 Yassine Dlimi in the opener whereas Sumit Nagal will face Adam Moundir in the second singles on Day One.

Besides Mukund, the Indian team is represented by Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, and Nagal, while Rohit Rajpal will be the captain.

On Sunday, Bopanna will team up with Bhambri to take on Morocco’s doubles pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi whereas Nagal and Mukund will play Dlimi and Moundir respectively in the reverse singles on the final day.

Davis Cup : Some pictures from the practice session yesterday at Mini Stadium, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/1RTSUwXMSG — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) September 15, 2023

There is a lot of excitement around rubber where Bopanna, who recently finished runner-up at the US Open men’s doubles final, will be playing his final Davis Cup match.



“The draw seems fine. Normally, every captain prefers his No. 1 player to come on the court first to give the country an advantage. My first preference was for Sumit to play first. It’s going to be challenging in terms of the weather. The idea is to keep the players hydrated and feed them with a lot of electrolytes. No team is easy, no player is easy in today’s time. Both our players need to rise to the occasion and deliver for the country,” India’s non-playing captain Rajpal, who is also the Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, said.