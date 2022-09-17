Davis Cup: India trails Norway 0-2 after first day

The Indian tennis team endured a tough start to their Davis Cup campaign trailing a strong Norway unit 0-2 at the end of the first day, on Friday. Both the Indian singles' stars - Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, lost their respective matches as Norway left India in a precarious position.

Playing the first match of the tie against the recently concluded US Open runner up Casper Rudd, Gunneswaran surrendered 6-1, 6-4 in just over an hour. The world number 2 was too hot to handle for the 335th ranked Indian, in what was an expected outcome.

In the second singles match, Ramkumar Ramanathan went down 6-1, 6-4 to world number 325 Viktor Durasovic in just 77 minutes. The Indian was error-prone throughout the evening and simply gifted away the contest to the Norwegian.

India will now need a miracle on the second day and would have to win all the three remaining matches to win this World Group 1 Davis Cup tie against Norway on Saturday.