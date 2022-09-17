Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Davis Cup: India vs Norway Day 2 LIVE- Saketh/Yuki in action against Norway- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the Davis Cup tie between India and Norway.
Indians Prajnesh Gunneswaram and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Norwegians Casper Ruud and Victor Durasovic respectively with identical scorelines of 6-1, 6-4. After Day 1 action, Norway leads India 2-0 in the Davis Cup.
India will play doubles and two reverse singles today in order to make a comeback.
Schedule:
Viktor Durasovic/Casper Ruud vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni - 5:30 PM IST
Casper Ruud vs Ramkumar Ramanathan - 7:30 PM IST
Viktor Durasovic vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 9:30 PM IST
Follow all tennis updates live:
Live Updates
- 17 Sep 2022 1:51 PM GMT
Recovery from the Indian pair.
Saketh/Yuki recover back on point to make the score line 4-2.
