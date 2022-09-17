Log In
Tennis

Davis Cup: India vs Norway Day 2 LIVE- Saketh/Yuki in action against Norway- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the Davis Cup tie between India and Norway.

Saketh Myneni Youki Bhambri
Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri (Source: IndTennisDaily/Twitter)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-09-17T19:34:46+05:30

Indians Prajnesh Gunneswaram and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Norwegians Casper Ruud and Victor Durasovic respectively with identical scorelines of 6-1, 6-4. After Day 1 action, Norway leads India 2-0 in the Davis Cup.

India will play doubles and two reverse singles today in order to make a comeback.

Schedule:

Viktor Durasovic/Casper Ruud vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni - 5:30 PM IST

Casper Ruud vs Ramkumar Ramanathan - 7:30 PM IST

Viktor Durasovic vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 9:30 PM IST

Follow all tennis updates live:

Live Updates

Davis Cup Indian tennis 
