Davis Cup India vs Norway Day 1 LIVE: Prajnesh vs World No. 2 Casper Ruud — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Davis Cup Group I tie between India and Norway being held at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer.

This is the very first day of the tie and it is India's first-ever meeting with Norway in Davis Cup.

We have quite the match-up today as World No. 2 and US Open finalist Casper Ruud will be present in Norway's opener while India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran will hope to surprise him. Following that, Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Viktor Durasovic.

Follow all tennis updates live: