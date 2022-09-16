Tennis
Davis Cup India vs Norway Day 1 LIVE: Prajnesh vs World No. 2 Casper Ruud — Scores, Updates, Blog
On Day 1 of the Davis Cup tie between India and Norway, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in the two singles of the day. Follow all tennis updates live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Davis Cup Group I tie between India and Norway being held at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer.
This is the very first day of the tie and it is India's first-ever meeting with Norway in Davis Cup.
We have quite the match-up today as World No. 2 and US Open finalist Casper Ruud will be present in Norway's opener while India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran will hope to surprise him. Following that, Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Viktor Durasovic.
Follow all tennis updates live:
Live Updates
- 16 Sep 2022 3:31 PM GMT
Trivia time! Casper Ruud will also play the Laver Cup next week!
Ever since tennis great Roger Federer announced that he will be saying farewell to tennis with the Laver Cup being his final ATP tournament, the hype around the elite event has gone up!
And guess what - Casper Ruud happens to be a part of the same team - Team Europe as the Big Four - Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray!
- 16 Sep 2022 3:28 PM GMT
The first match will grab quite a few eyeballs!
Fresh off a great run at the US Open where Norway's star player Casper Ruud lost a heated final against Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning World No. 2 will be starting the tie today against India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked World No. 335.
No doubt, this is going to be a difficult match for India to get in their favour, given Ruud's sheer form!
- 16 Sep 2022 3:26 PM GMT
Hello and welcome to another exciting Davis Cup tie - India vs Norway!
India will be playing an away tie with Norway at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer, the site for the 1994 ice hockey event at the Winter Olympics!
Led by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the 25th-ranked Indian Davis Cup team will take on the 32nd-ranked Norway team in this Group I tie.