Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal enters semis, Mukund Sasikumar crashes

Indian tennis players enjoyed a brilliant out on Friday at the Chennai Open with Sumit Nagal reaching the semi-finals in the men's singles while Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the final in men's doubles.

India's top-ranked men's singles player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open here on Friday.

The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday. Nagal earlier beat SD Prajwal Dev and Giovanni Fonio of Italy en route to the last eight.

In the other quarter-final, Mukund Sasikumar failed to set up an all-Indian semis after losing to third-seed Svrcina 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4.

SUMIT NAGAL THROUGH TO ATP 100 CHENNAI SEMI-FINAL@nagalsumit continues his impressive form defeating 🇨🇿Dominik Palan 6-3 6-3 in the QF and will face winner of 🇮🇳Sasikumar vs 🇨🇿Svrcina in SF



Sumit’s live ranking is 110#ATPChallengerChennai pic.twitter.com/wj44DRTMGe — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) February 9, 2024

In the other quarterfinal, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan beat Enrico Dalla Valle of Italy 7-5 6-2 and will be up against the winner of Luca Nardi and Stefano Napolitano.

Indian doubles due of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued the good day as they defeated second-seeded Japanese duo of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-3, 6-2.

It will be an all-Indian final in the doubles with the other pair being the fourth-seed Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. The duo fought off the German challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.