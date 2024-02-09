Tennis
Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal enters semis, Mukund Sasikumar crashes
Sumit Nagal defeated Dominik Palan to enter the semi-final of the Chennai Open while Mukund Sasikumar lost in quarters.
Indian tennis players enjoyed a brilliant out on Friday at the Chennai Open with Sumit Nagal reaching the semi-finals in the men's singles while Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the final in men's doubles.
India's top-ranked men's singles player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open here on Friday.
The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday. Nagal earlier beat SD Prajwal Dev and Giovanni Fonio of Italy en route to the last eight.
In the other quarter-final, Mukund Sasikumar failed to set up an all-Indian semis after losing to third-seed Svrcina 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4.
In the other quarterfinal, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan beat Enrico Dalla Valle of Italy 7-5 6-2 and will be up against the winner of Luca Nardi and Stefano Napolitano.
Indian doubles due of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan continued the good day as they defeated second-seeded Japanese duo of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-3, 6-2.
It will be an all-Indian final in the doubles with the other pair being the fourth-seed Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. The duo fought off the German challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.