Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal enters quarter-finals in singles

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advanced to the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open 2023 on Thursday. He defeated American-born player Jason Jung, who represents Taiwan.

It was Jung who clinched the first set 6-3, but Nagal made an incredible comeback to win the next two sets 6-2 and 6-0. Sumit had defeated Briton Ryan Peniston in the Ro32 match and won it in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

The 25-year-old Indian will face British player Jay Clarke in the quarter-finals tomorrow on 17th February.

The Indian duo of Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan has entered the doubles semi-finals. Interestingly, they defeated compatriots Sasi Mukund and Sumit Nagal in the quarters 7-6, 6-0.

Balaji/Nedunchezhiyan, the top-seeds in the Chennai Open 2023's doubles category, had gotten over Frederico Silva/Nicolas de Alboran in the Ro16 fixture in straight sets (6-4, 7-5).

The pair will face the duo of Sebastian Ofner/Nino Serdarusic in the semi-finals tomorrow, 17th February, as well.



