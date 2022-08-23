Chennai Open: Ankita Raina given wild card entry for city's first-ever WTA event

Ankita Raina has been given a wild card entry into the upcoming Chennai Open 2022 which is set to commence from September 12. Along with the Indian, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard will also be taking part as a wild card entrant.

Bouchard has the distinction of being the first Canadian tennis player to make it to the Wimbledon finals where she finished runner-up to Petra Kvitova in the 2014 edition.

Raina recently lost out to Joanna Garland in the final of ITF Great Britain 16A tournament. This was her first singles final since 2020. In the coming days, she is set to play matches at the ITF Great Britain 11A tournament as well.

Interestingly, this is the first-ever WTA event that will be held in Chennai, and this is the first WTA250 tournament which will be hosted by India since 2008, when it was a certain Serena Williams who had won the Indian Open in the women's singles.