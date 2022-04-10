Charleston Open: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka bag runners-up trophy

Indian tennis veteran Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka came dangerously close to bagging the title at the Charleston Open but were defeated in a thriller to fourth-seeds, Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette, 6-2 4-6 10-7.

Playing in her first clay-court event of the season in South Carolina, Sania Mirza and her partner, Hradecka made a stunning run, reaching the finals after upsetting top seeds Zhang Shuai-Caroline Dolehide in the semi-finals, 2-6, 6-4, 8-10.

"This place has so many special memories, turning number one in 2015 and winning a few times, so it's just amazing to be back. Thank you."



In the finals of the WTA 500 event, Sania and Hradecka fell short of overturning the match in their favour after the fourth-seeded duo of Klepac and Linette kept the pressure on in the decider which was a nail-biter.

Overall, the match had its jaw-dropping moments with a lot of volleying and vintage Sania Mirza forehand lobs but it was Klepac and Linette who managed to have the last word ultimately and won the title with Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka finishing as runners-up at the Charleston Open.

So far, Sania Mirza, who announced that she will be retiring later this year has had a good year with the Charleston Open being her first final run in 2022. With the clay season beginning full-fledged now ahead of the French Open in May, Mirza's performance is a further guarantee of better results to come in the ensuing days.

