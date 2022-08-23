"Will change retirement plans" — Injured Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open

In an unfortunate development, ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has decided to pull out of the US Open - supposed to be her last Grand Slam on the professional tour, after she picked up an elbow injury during the National Bank Open in Canada two weeks ago.

Taking to her Instagram to announce this, the former World No. 1 tennis star gave a detailed update on her injury.

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon," Mirza wrote on her Instagram story.

"I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," she mentioned.



This comes as a blow to many fans as they were looking forward to the 6-time Grand Slam champion's swansong at Flushing Meadows from the end of this month.