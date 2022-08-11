Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Canadian Open: Sania Mirza/Madison Keys upset top seeds to storm into quarters
Unseeded pair of Mirza-Keys advance into the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open WTA 1000.
After exiting from Wimbledon 2022 from her first-ever semi-final appearance in the Mixed Doubles event, Indian ace Sania Mirza is back at it with the ongoing Canadian Open. Paired with American Madison Keys, Mirza is vying her trade in the Women's doubles.
Being an unseeded pair, Mirza-Keys ousted top-seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 match. The score was 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in favour of the winning duo.
Prior to this win, the Indian along with her American partner beat Alize Cornet-Jil Teichmann 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the Round of 32 match.
