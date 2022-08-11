Canadian Open: Sania Mirza/Madison Keys upset top seeds to storm into quarters

After exiting from Wimbledon 2022 from her first-ever semi-final appearance in the Mixed Doubles event, Indian ace Sania Mirza is back at it with the ongoing Canadian Open. Paired with American Madison Keys, Mirza is vying her trade in the Women's doubles.

Sania Mirza combines with new partner, Madison Keys to script a sensational, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over top-seeds, Mertens and Kudermetova in the Canadian Open WTA 1000 Tournament in Toronto. Unseeded Mirza-Keys storm into quarter-finals! @MirzaSania #saniamirza @WTA #WTA — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) August 10, 2022

Being an unseeded pair, Mirza-Keys ousted top-seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 match. The score was 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in favour of the winning duo.



Prior to this win, the Indian along with her American partner beat Alize Cornet-Jil Teichmann 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the Round of 32 match.