Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the BNP Paribas Open.

In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late Thursday night.

ATP1000 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, California:



Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov lost a tough one after saving 4 MPs to Andrey Rublev/Aslan Karatsev 4-6 4-6.



They were broken once in the first set and the second set had both the teams breaking each other multiple times.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian duo had defeated the German pair of Jan-Lennard Struff and Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the previous round.



Partnering with Croatia's Ivan Dodig, Bopanna had made a third round exit from the US Open last month.