Bopanna-Ebden finishes as runner-up in the Shanghai Masters final

The dynamic duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden faced defeat in the Rolex Shanghai Masters Final against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos at the Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on Sunday.

In an intense match, the Indo-Australian pair won the first set but ultimately fell short in a thrilling encounter.



Bopanna and Ebden won the first set 7-5 but their opponents fought back impressively in the second set, claiming it with a scoreline of 6-2. The match's outcome was decided in a tense super tiebreaker, which the pairing of Granollers and Zeballos managed to clinch, winning 10-7.

Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden finished as RUNNERS-UP



Despite finishing as runner-up, this marks Bopanna and Ebden's third Masters final appearance of the season. Bopanna and Ebden have already secured qualification for the prestigious ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, adding to the anticipation of what promises to be an exciting year-end tournament.



Looking ahead, the determined pair will make a quick turnaround to participate in the ATP 500 Tokyo event next week.

This final in Shanghai comes on the heels of Bopanna's record-breaking achievements earlier in the tournament, where he became the oldest Masters finalist in history.