Bopanna and Ebden secure Quarters at Australian Open, assured of No. 2 in ATP rankings

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian counterpart Mathew Ebden powered their way into the men's doubles quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2024. The second-seeded duo faced a formidable challenge in the third round against 14th seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhoof at the Kia Arena on Monday, January.

Despite being the favorites, Bopanna and Ebden encountered a tough battle but ultimately emerged victorious in straight sets with scores of 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4). The thrilling encounter lasted an hour and 43 minutes, showcasing the resilience of the dynamic pair on Day 9 of the prestigious tournament.

Bopanna-Ebden march on to the QUARTERS! 💫



2nd seeds Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden beat 14th seeds Wesley/Mektic in straight sets in the #AustralianOpen2024 RO16.



With this win, the 43 y/o Indian also assures himself of a career-high rank of World No. 2!… pic.twitter.com/QnIrI8PaIc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 22, 2024

Bopanna's remarkable run guarantees him a career-high World No. 2 spot in the men's doubles ATP rankings. Meanwhile, his partner, Mathew Ebden, climbs to World No. 3, reflecting their outstanding collaboration on the court.



In addition to this milestone, This victory marked a historic moment for Rohan Bopanna as it propelled him to his best-ever showing at the Australian Open, securing a spot in the men's doubles quarter-final for the first time in his illustrious career. It's worth noting that Bopanna, along with now-retired Sania Mirza, had reached the mixed doubles final in Melbourne last year.

Looking ahead, if Bopanna and Ebden triumph in their quarter-final clash, the 43-year-old Indian tennis stalwart is poised to make history by securing the top spot in the men's doubles rankings. Their next formidable opponents are the 6th seeds, Gonzalez and Molteni of Argentina, promising yet another thrilling match in the quest for glory at the Australian Open.