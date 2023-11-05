Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in Paris Masters Final

The Indian-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden faced defeat against the Mexican-French pair Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the final of the Paris Masters. The match, which lasted an hour and 30 minutes, ended with a score of 2-6, 7-5, [7-10] in favour of the seventh-seeded Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin.

The loss was a missed opportunity for Bopanna and Ebden, who were aiming to secure the coveted World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles. Victory in this match would have propelled them past the current leaders, the Croatian-American pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, in the ATP men's doubles team rankings.

Bopanna and Ebden's partnership, which began at the start of the year in Adelaide, had seen significant success, including winning an ATP 250 event in Doha. They also claimed the title at Indian Wells, where Rohan Bopanna, at the age of 43, became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion.



Despite the setback in Paris, the Indo-Australian pair will now turn their attention to the season-ending ATP Finals scheduled to be held in Turin from November 12 to 19, offering them another opportunity to make their mark on the world stage.

This defeat marked the fifth loss in a final for Bopanna and Ebden this season. They had previously finished as runners-up in tournaments in Rotterdam, Madrid, Shanghai, and at the US Open, showcasing their consistent presence in the upper echelons of the men's doubles circuit.