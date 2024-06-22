Bopanna-Balaji to play two clay tournaments ahead of Paris Olympics

Rohan Bopanna and his new Olympic partner Sriram Balaji will play two clay tournaments before the Paris Olympics 2024, Balaji revealed in an interview with the Times of India.

The two will pair up after the conclusion of the Wimbledon and will participate in two ATP tournaments before heading into the Olympics. "We will be playing in ATP 500 Hamburg (Germany) and ATP 250 Umag (Croatia)," Balaji said to TOI.

"We will be getting together right after the competition at Wimbledon," he added.

📢📢BIG TENNIS UPDATE



Men's Doubles WR4⃣ Rohan Bopanna has picked N. Sriram Balaji as his partner for #Paris2024 after his impressive performance at the #FrenchOpen



The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is unlikely to have any objection with the choice.



(ℹ️: PTI) pic.twitter.com/VyIZ7sBEch — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 4, 2024

﻿Dream come true for Balaji



The 34-year-old Tennis player from Chennai is enjoying life at the moment and will play at the Olympics for the first time after Rohan Bopanna gave his name to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and got it approved.



"It is a dream come true moment and it is always special to play for your country. I am happy Rohan chose me as his partner, and I am looking forward to the Olympics," he said.

Rohan was at a crossroads against Balaji before giving his name to AITA in the third round of the French Open.

While Rohan was paired with Matthew Ebden, Balaji was with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and the four played out a tightly contested match with the former pairing coming out on top.

"After the match, Bopanna told me he was going to pick me and send an email to AITA," Balaji recounted.

Balaji got the nod ahead of Yuki Bhambri who was also in contention to be Rohan's doubles pair before Rohan decided on Balaji.