Billie Jean King Cup: Indian women bow down to New Zealand in opener

The Indian women's tennis team bowed down against New Zealand in the opening tie of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 at the Mslta School Of Tennis in Pune on Tuesday.

The Indian team started the tie with a win in the first singles, but then they faced a defeat in the next two matches of the tie, conceding a 1-2 defeat against the New Zealand women's team.

This was India's second consecutive defeat against New Zealand at the Billie Jean King Cup, as they faced the same 1-2 defeat at the last edition in 2024.

Lulu Sun's heroics

The 23-year-old Lulu Sun of New Zealand was the player of the match for her brilliant performance in the tie. Ranked 45th in the world, Sun outclassed Sahaja in the singles and then helped the team in doubles as well.

The tie started with India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty facing Aishi Das of New Zealand.

The Indian youngster, who has been steadily going up the rankings so far, put on a power-packed performance in the national colours.

In just under an hour, Shrivalli wrapped up a comprehensive win with 6 aces and a healthy break-point conversation rate to boast off. Shrivalli won the contest 6-1, 6-1, to give India a 1-0 lead in the tie against New Zealand.

Game 2 of the India vs New Zealand tie saw Sahaja Yamalapalli take on the experienced Lulu Sun in the what was the second singles match.

The young Indian was up against it as her opponent used the court and her power wisely. The match lasted for an hour and 13 minutes, with Lulu Sun making Sahaja work hard for her points.

Eventually, the New Zealander won 6-3, 6-3 to level the contest at 1-1.

In the doubles game, India had the experienced duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare squaring up against the Kiwi duo of Lulu Sun and Monique Barry. The Indian pairing gave it their all under the floodlights, but Lulu Sun and Monique Barry had the better of the exchanges.

The Indian pairing never really looked in control of proceedings but fought valiantly. Nonetheless, New Zealand walked off the court with a straight sets win of 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 23 minutes.

India will now take on Thailand in their second match of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday, April 9.