India defeat Chinese Taipei in Billie Jean King Cup's Asia/Oceania Group

Team India registered an important 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei in the Asia/Oceanic division of the Billie Jean Kings Cup by Gainbridge 2024, at Changsa, China, on Thursday.

Rutuja Bhosale defeated Hao Ching Chan 6-3,6-2 and the doubles team of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare took down Hao Ching Chan & En Shuo Liang with a score of 4-6, 6-1, 15-13.

Ankita Raina lost in the singles matchup against En Shuo Liang handing Chinese Taipei their solitary win in the match.

India have two wins out of their three games, having previously won Pacific Oceania 3-0. Their only defeat came in the hands of China, with whom they lost 3-0. They will now face South Korea and New Zealand to finish off their group stage.



India is placed in Group I of the Asia/Oceanic division of the competition. Six teams will compete in this group and the top two teams will be promoted to the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Asia/Oceania Group II in 2025.

The games will be played in a best of three format comprising of two singles and a doubles match.

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals will take place in Seville and will feature 12 teams. 2023 champions Canada, 2023 runners-up Italy, host nation Spain and wild card Czechia will be joined by the eight winners from April's qualifiers.

The Finals will feature four groups of three teams each. The four group winners will progress to the semi-finals. The 2024 world champion will be crowned after the completion of the knock-out stage.