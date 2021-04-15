Billie Jean Kings Cup: Latvia vs India – Preview, Where and When to watch

The Indian women tennis team is all set to make history tomorrow when they appear in their first World Group play-offs of the Billie Jean Kings Cup against Latvia. The two teams would face in the city of Jurmala.



What is at stake for India?

The Latvia vs India tie would be decided on the basis of five matches played in hard-courts of the National Tennis Centre Lielupe. The team which wins the most matches would be declared the winner of the tie.

The winner of the tie will move on to the World Group qualifiers for the 2022 season, while a loss would mean the team moving down to regional round for the next season.

If the Indians manage to win they will be playing at the World Group qualifiers next year, and if they lose they would be relegated to the Asia-Oceania group for the 2022 season where they will have to compete to reach the World Group play-offs yet again.

How does the Indian and Latvian team look like for the event?

The Indian challenge at the Billie Jean Kings Cup would be spearheaded by Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina. They would be joined by the likes of Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale and Zeel Desai, with Vishal Uppal acting as the non-playing captain.

While, the Latvian team will comprise of the current world number 47 Anastasija Sevastova, former French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko, Diana Marcinkevica, Daniela Vismane and Patricija Spaka.

When to watch the Billie Jean Kings Cup?

16th April 2021: 8:30pm IST

17th April 2021: 4:30pm IST

Where to watch the Billie Jean Kings Cup?

The Latvia vs India tie of the Billie Jean Kings Cup will be telecasted in India by the Eurosport network in both SD and HD.