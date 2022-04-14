Billie Jean King Cup: India win first match

India won its first match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.

India register first win at #BJKCup #AsiaOcenia zone event at #Antalya . @ankita_champ and @RutujaBhosale12 win singles against #Indonesia and take a 2-0 lead keep chances of staying in the group alive after losses against Japan and China @bigvish10 @AITA__Tennis . GoGirls — Sunder Iyer (@siyer30) April 14, 2022

Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.



India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.