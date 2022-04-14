Tennis
Billie Jean King Cup: India loses 0-3 to China; placed in bottom two of Group I table
The Ankita Raina-led Indian side failed to register a single win in the tie against a strong Chinese team at the Billie Jean King Cup, losing 0-3.
India's losing streak continues at the Billie Jean King Cup in Antalya, Turkey as the Ankita Raina-led side lost 0-3 to a superior Chinese team on the clay court surfaces of the MTA Stadium.
Already, India had lost their opening tie to Japan, 0-3, and up against China, they couldn't better their form and suffered another crushing loss in the Group I Asia/Oceania tie and is placed at the penultimate spot on the table now.
In total, six teams, with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia being the other four, will compete in a round-robin format with the top two qualifying for the play-offs while the two teams in the bottom will get relegated to Group II of the Asia/Oceania zone.
Against China, India's Riya Bhatia (singles-463) clashed against Lin Zhu (singles-106) and lost 6-1, 6-3. Following Bhatia, Tokyo Olympics-returned Ankita Raina (singles-319), India's highest-ranked female singles tennis player, lost to Qiang Wang (singles-97), 6-4, 6-2. Finally, the doubles pair of Sowjanya Bavisetti and Rutuja Bhosale also went down to YiFan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang after putting up a decent fight, 7-5, 6-1.
India is scheduled to play Indonesia next, an easier team to take on, compared to previous opponents, Japan and China.