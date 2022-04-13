Tennis
Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina-led Indian side starts off with a 0-3 loss to Japan
Devoid of Sania Mirza and Karman Kaur Thandi, the Indian women's tennis team suffered a crushing loss against Japan at the Billie Jean King Cup. They take on China next.
The Indian women's tennis team, led by Ankita Raina, started their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup in the Group 1 Asia/Oceania tie on the clay courts of the MTA Tennis Academy in Antalya, Turkey but couldn't manage to get off to the right start and lost 0-3 to a stronger Japanese side.
Vying for a place in the play-offs, the Indian women's tennis team comprising the country's highest-ranked female singles tennis player, Ankita Raina (singles-319) alongside Sowjanya Bavisetti (singles-589), Riya Bhatia (singles-463) and Rutuja Bhosale (singles-477) failed to make an impression against Japan, losing the tie wholly.
With veteran Sania Mirza also pulling out of the squad at the eleventh hour after her Charleston Open runners-up finish, the onus has naturally fallen on Raina to lead the pack against Asian powerhouses.
Furthermore, India's second-highest ranked singles player, Karman Kaur Thandi also had to give the Billie Jean King Cup a miss after she withdrew citing a wrist injury, making the job more difficult for Raina and co.
India will take on five teams - China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and New Zealand during the 12th April - 16th April span.
With Japan already having thrashed the Indian side 0-3, the Vishal Uppal-captained side will have to step up their game.
Against Japan, Rutuja Bhosale took on Yuki Naito (singles-229) and was served a bagel in the first set before she did a little better in the second, losing 6-0, 6-4. Ankita Raina took on Mai Hontama (singles-129) and lost with a mirror score of 6-4, 6-4, despite putting on a good fight. In the final rubber, the women's doubles duo of Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia were also served a bagel in the first set before they went on to lose, 6-0, 6-4 against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.
Next up, India will be taking on China which again, boasts of higher-ranked players than the Indian side with the likes of Wang Qiang, Zhu Lin, Yuan Yue, Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan present on the Feng Liu-captained Chinese side.