Rutuja Bhosale-Fangran Tian triumphs in women's Doubles at ITF W35 Tauste

Indian tennis player Rutuja Bhosale, partnering with China's Fangran Tian, secured a dominant victory in the doubles competition at the ITF W35 Tauste tournament in Spain on Saturday.

The duo cruised to a straight-sets win over the third-seeded pair of Alana Parnaby (Australia) and Victoria Rodriguez (Mexico), clinching the title with a score of 6-2, 6-4.

This impressive win marks Bhosale's third doubles title of the year, adding to her victories at the W50 Wuning and W75 Fukuoka tournaments. Bhosale and Tian displayed excellent coordination and on-court synergy throughout the tournament. Their performance in the final was particularly impressive, as they dominated their opponents from the start. The straight-sets victory demonstrated their ability to handle pressure and execute winning strategies at crucial moments.

The ITF Women's World Tennis Tour provides a platform for aspiring players to gain experience and climb the professional tennis rankings. Titles at these events are crucial steps towards reaching the heights of the WTA Tour.



This triumph is a significant boost for Bhosale's career, showcasing her prowess in doubles play. With two more successful titles under her belt this year, she is establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with on the doubles circuit.