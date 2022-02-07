Tennis
Bengaluru Open: Arjun Kadhe makes main draw, Saketh Myneni out
Kadhe, who entered the Qualifying event as an alternate, knocked out Austrian Alexander Erler 6-3 6-4
India's Arjun Kadhe booked a slot in the main draw of the Bengaluru Open but Saketh Myneni exited the ATP Challenger tournament following a first round drubbing on Monday.
Kadhe, who entered the Qualifying event as an alternate, knocked out Austrian Alexander Erler 6-3 6-4. In the main draw he is set to compete against Turkey's fifth seed Altug Celikbilek in the first round.
Sasikumar Mukund, though, could not clear the Qualifiers, losing 3-6 2-6 to Croatia's third seed Borna Gojo in the final round.
Myneni, who has been included in the Indian Davis Cup team as a reserve member for next month's tie against Denmark, lost the men's singles first round 1-6 1-6 to Italy's Gian Marco Moroni.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will open their campaign on Tuesday against Mathias Bourgue and Max Purcell respectively.
Rishi Reddy and S D Prajwal Dev have been given wild card entries into the main draw.
Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan will compete in the doubles as a team. Kadhe and Adil Kalyanpur have also entered as wild card entrants.