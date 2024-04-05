Indo-German duo Balaji-Begemann cruise into ATP Houston Open semifinals

The Indo-German pairing of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann secured their spot in the semifinals of the ATP Houston Open, on Thursday.

Their commanding straight-set victory over India's Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan highlighted their dominance on the court.

UPSET 🚨🎾



The Indian-Belgian pair 🇮🇳N Balaji/A Begemann🇧🇪 defeated the top seeded pair of Ram/Krajicek 🇺🇲 3️⃣-6️⃣, 7️⃣-6️⃣(5), 1️⃣0️⃣-6️⃣ to enter quarters at #ATPHouston250 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rXysijwUyp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 4, 2024

Following their earlier upset against the tournament's top seeds, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek of the USA, Balaji and Begemann continued their stellar performance with a convincing 6-0, 6-3 triumph in just 59 minutes on Thursday.



The unseeded duo's remarkable journey sees them poised to face off against the fourth-seeded Australian team comprising Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the US men’s Clay Court Championship semifinals.

Throughout the match, the 34-year-old Balaji and Begemann showcased their expertise, securing two aces and an impressive 86 percent (38/44) of their first serve points. Despite Khade and Nedunchezhiyan's efforts, saving 50 percent of their break points, Balaji and Begemann remained unfazed, successfully defending against all five break points they faced.

With their consistent performance and formidable teamwork, Balaji and Begemann are now primed for a thrilling showdown in the upcoming semifinal clash, promising an exciting continuation of their remarkable journey at the ATP Houston Open.