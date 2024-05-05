Balaji and Begemann secure Sardegna Open Doubles title in thrilling final

The Indo-German duo of Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle against a formidable Bolivarian pairing of Zeballos and Arias at the ATP 175 Sardegna Open, on Sunday.

The final match, which lasted three sets, showcased the skill and resilience of both teams, ultimately culminating in a thrilling victory for Balaji and Begemann.

Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann are the CHAMPIONS🏆 of ATP 175 Sardegna Open, after a three-setter win over Bolivian duo Zeballos/Arias in the final.



After reaching their first doubles final of the year, Balaji and Begemann faced off against their Bolivarian counterparts with determination and focus. The match proved to be a test of endurance and strategy, with each set hotly contested by both teams.



The Indo-German pairing displayed their championship pedigree as they fought back from a set down to secure the title. Despite dropping the second set (4-6), Balaji and Begemann rallied with determination. With momentum on their side, Balaji and Begemann continued to elevate their game in the decisive third set. They secured the victory with a scoreline of 6-10, cementing their status as the champions of the Sardegna Open.

This triumph marks the first title of the year for Balaji and Begemann. Their journey to the championship was marked by impressive victories, including a straight-set win over the second-seeded Austrian pair in the semifinals.

With this win, Balaji rose to World Rank 83 in men's doubles.