Australian Open, Mixed Doubles LIVE: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram wins in straight sets — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates

While we are still trying to make peace with the fact that this is Indian tennis queen, Sania Mirza's last season on the professional tennis tour before she retires from the sport, it's business as usual for Mirza now, who is playing at the Australian Open. Having lost in the first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok in the Women's Doubles, Mirza made the sudden announcement to retire. However, it is a new day today and Mirza will be teaming up with Indo-American tennis sensation, Rajeev Ram for the Mixed Doubles event at the Australian Open 2022.

Ram and Mirza's partnership is relatively new but they are quite good on the court. Ram has won the Mixed Doubles title at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and will be looking to defend it. Mirza, although she is struggling with injuries is still on the lookout for some further glory. Together, they will take on the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunić and Nikola Ćaćić.

