Tennis
Australian Open, Mixed Doubles LIVE: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram wins in straight sets — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates
Sania Mirza pairs up with 2-time Australian Open Mixed Doubles champ Rajeev Ram for title quest Down Under. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Australian Open 2022!
While we are still trying to make peace with the fact that this is Indian tennis queen, Sania Mirza's last season on the professional tennis tour before she retires from the sport, it's business as usual for Mirza now, who is playing at the Australian Open. Having lost in the first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok in the Women's Doubles, Mirza made the sudden announcement to retire. However, it is a new day today and Mirza will be teaming up with Indo-American tennis sensation, Rajeev Ram for the Mixed Doubles event at the Australian Open 2022.
Ram and Mirza's partnership is relatively new but they are quite good on the court. Ram has won the Mixed Doubles title at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and will be looking to defend it. Mirza, although she is struggling with injuries is still on the lookout for some further glory. Together, they will take on the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunić and Nikola Ćaćić.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2022 8:24 AM GMT
Rajeev Ram and Sania Mirza wrap business as they win the match!!
Rajeev Ram and Sania Mirza played extremely well today and was not broken on their serve even once - they sail on to the next round!
Beautiful performance from both - this just means we will be seeing more of Sania Mirza at the Australian Open!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:21 AM GMT
Into the tie-break, Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram lead 4-2!
Mirza serves extremely well and Rajeev Ram takes care of the net - the Serbs are on pressure!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Sania Mirza is rolling with confidence here - takes the second set to 6 ALL!!
We are in for a tie-breaker now with Sania serving to love to take it to 6 ALL!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:12 AM GMT
Smooth hold for Rajeev Ram again!
No serve broken still - we are locked in at 5 ALL in the second set!
Rajeev Ram serves an ace to seal the 5th game!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:05 AM GMT
Sania lobs so perfectly and we go up 4-4 in Set 2!
No breaks of serve so far in this second set but the Indo-American pair looks pretty strong still.
It is 4-4!
- 20 Jan 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Sania whips a winner now!
Sania Mirza whips a winner and follows it up with a forehand cross-court to lead 15-40 on the Serbians serve!
Let's gooo, break points galore!