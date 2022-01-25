Australian Open Quarter-Finals LIVE: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram lose, Mirza bids farewell to Melbourne — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Tennis
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Mixed Doubles quarter-finals from the Australian Open 2022!
It's been a week of mixed emotions for Indian tennis fans ever since Sania Mirza announced her retirement from tennis, mentioning 2022 to be the last season she plays. In her final outing at the season's first Grand Slam - the Australian Open, Sania Mirza is giving it her absolute all along with partner, Rajeev Ram, in the Mixed Doubles.
Winning their first two matches in style, Mirza/Ram are into the quarters and very keen on keeping this winning streak going. They will take on the all-Australian pair of Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis for a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Follow all live action here:
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Tough luck for Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram!
AUSTRALIAN OPEN : MIRZA/ RAM GO DOWN IN THE QUARTERS— Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 25, 2022
🇮🇳Mirza/ 🇺🇸Ram go down fighting to the Australian duo 🇦🇺Kubler/🇦🇺Fourlis 4-6 6(5)-7 in the quarterfinals. This marks Mirza's last match at the Australian Open.
📸 -Getty pic.twitter.com/VSMpr3qSye
- 25 Jan 2022 5:42 AM GMT
It is curtain call for Sania Mirza at the Australian Open though!
And this was the last time that we saw Sania Mirza in action at the Australian Open - quite the pensive moment but they played in style, alright. More magic to come this year for sure from Mirza as she has quite some steam left.
Come back stronger, Queen!a
- 25 Jan 2022 5:41 AM GMT
The Aussies stay in clutch to take this match and progresses to the semi-finals!
The Aussie wildcards are on a dream run here as they defeat Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram with a spot of luck and some quality but unconventional tennis to win in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6.
- 25 Jan 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Serve and volley, it is!
Very tense moments now! The Indo-American pair needs to HOLD!