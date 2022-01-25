Australian Open Quarter-Finals LIVE: Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram lose, Mirza bids farewell to Melbourne — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Mixed Doubles quarter-finals from the Australian Open 2022!

It's been a week of mixed emotions for Indian tennis fans ever since Sania Mirza announced her retirement from tennis, mentioning 2022 to be the last season she plays. In her final outing at the season's first Grand Slam - the Australian Open, Sania Mirza is giving it her absolute all along with partner, Rajeev Ram, in the Mixed Doubles.

Winning their first two matches in style, Mirza/Ram are into the quarters and very keen on keeping this winning streak going. They will take on the all-Australian pair of Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis for a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Follow all live action here: