Tennis
Australian Open Live: Rohan-Ebden wins 1st set vs Bolelli-Vavassori in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch all the live updates of the Australian Open men's doubles final featuring India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden.
Australian Open 2024 Live: World no.1 Rohan Bopanna partnering with Australian player Matthew Ebden will play in the men's doubles final of the Australian Open Grand Slam. Bopanna is looking to claim his first-ever Grand Slam title in the men's doubles category.
The Indo-Australian pair is up against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.
Bopanna and Ebden are going into the final as the second-seeded pair and will be favourites to lift the title. They fell short of the title at the US Open final last year, losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final.
Catch all the live updates:
Live Updates
- 27 Jan 2024 12:28 PM GMT
Two Match point for the Indo-aussies pair
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 6-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:27 PM GMT
Game-12: Adown the line forward smash from Ebden to take 30-15.
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 6-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:27 PM GMT
Game-12: A double fault from Ebden, 15-15
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 6-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:26 PM GMT
Game-12: Ebden serving for the match, its 15-0
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 6-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:25 PM GMT
Game-11: Rohan- Ebden break the game, first break of the match
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 6-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:24 PM GMT
Game-11: Three important break point for Rohan-Ebden
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 5-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:23 PM GMT
Game-11: An early lead in the game for Indo-Aussie pair, 30-0
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 5-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:22 PM GMT
Game-10: Bopanna holds on the serve after few baseline errors
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 5-5 Bolelli-Vavassori
- 27 Jan 2024 12:20 PM GMT
Game-10: Ebden shows his excellent net skills, leads 30-15
Set-2:- Rohan-Ebden 4-5 Bolelli-Vavassori