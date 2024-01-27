Australian Open Live: Rohan-Ebden wins 1st set vs Bolelli-Vavassori in final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Australian Open 2024 Live: World no.1 Rohan Bopanna partnering with Australian player Matthew Ebden will play in the men's doubles final of the Australian Open Grand Slam. Bopanna is looking to claim his first-ever Grand Slam title in the men's doubles category.

The Indo-Australian pair is up against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

Bopanna and Ebden are going into the final as the second-seeded pair and will be favourites to lift the title. They fell short of the title at the US Open final last year, losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final.

Catch all the live updates: