Australian Open: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna receive walkover in quarterfinal

The all Indian tennis mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, on Tuesday, received a walkover in their mixed doubles quarterfinal at the 2023 Australian Open.

Mirza/Bopanna's opponents Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez have pulled out of the Grand Slam quarterfinal, which was to be held later today.

This means that Sania Mirza, in the final Grand Slam of her career, has made it to the semifinals alongside Rohan Bopanna.





They will now face the winner of the match between Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray/Taylor Townsend in the semifinal.

On Monday, Mirza and Bopanna had defeated the pair of Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) in the pre-quarterfinals to set up a last eight clash with the Latvian-Spanish pair.



