Australia Open: Prajnesh loses in qualifying rounds, only 1 Indian left in fray

Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost in the second round of the qualifiers at Australian Open to leave India's campaign hanging on Yuki Bhambri, who is set to take the court on Thursday.

Prajnesh, ranked 221 in the world, lost to 228th ranked Maximilian Marterer 2-6, 6-7 to bow out of the event on Wednesday.

Prajnesh had started his Australian Open qualifying campaign with a major upset, defeating 3rd seed Colombian Daniel Galan 6-4 6-4, world ranked 120.

Yuki Bhambri, who has slipped out of the top 1000 in men's singles in recent years, will play his second round match on Thursday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina lost in Round 1 of the qualifiers.

