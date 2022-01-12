Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Australia Open: Prajnesh loses in qualifying rounds, only 1 Indian left in fray
Yuki Bhambri, who will be in action on Thursday, is the only Indian left in the qualifying rounds of the first Grand Slam of the year.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost in the second round of the qualifiers at Australian Open to leave India's campaign hanging on Yuki Bhambri, who is set to take the court on Thursday.
Prajnesh, ranked 221 in the world, lost to 228th ranked Maximilian Marterer 2-6, 6-7 to bow out of the event on Wednesday.
Prajnesh had started his Australian Open qualifying campaign with a major upset, defeating 3rd seed Colombian Daniel Galan 6-4 6-4, world ranked 120.
Yuki Bhambri, who has slipped out of the top 1000 in men's singles in recent years, will play his second round match on Thursday.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina lost in Round 1 of the qualifiers.
