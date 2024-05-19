A memorable Portugese-afternoon for Anirudh-Arjun

One look at the draw for the ATP Oeiras Challenger at Portugal, and Anirudh Chandrasekar and Arjun Kadhe perhaps felt they had to cash in.

They were the top seeds and the tournament presented a great opportunity to bag vital points and climb up the rankings.



Smooth sailing



Right through the tournament, Anirudh-Arjun were in complete control. Stretched to just two tie-breaks across the entire tournament, the Indian pair dominated.

So much so that they didn’t drop a set in the entire campaign.

And in the final, they beat Simon Fruend and Johannes Ingildsen 7-5, 6-4 to cap what was a fabulous week in Oeiras, Portugal.

ANIRUDH CHANDRASEKAR/ARJUN KADHE - CHAMPIONS AT ATP OEIRAS CHALLENGER | REENTER TOP 100💪🏻



Our pair defeated 🇸🇪Simon Freund/🇩🇰Johannes Ingildsen 7-5 6-4 in the final to clinch the title



This marks the 7th challenger title for Arjun and the 4th for Anirudh



With this win, both… pic.twitter.com/r0MoTE5V6N — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) May 18, 2024

A memorable victory



The victory was a memorable one for the duo.

For the 30-year-old Arjun, this was the 20th career double title and the seventh Challenger title.

Meanwhile, for the 25-year-old Anirudh, the victory marked the ninth double title and a fourth Challenger title.



The winning Indian pair collected EUR 4,250 and 75 vital ATP points.



More significantly, the victory meant that Anirudh-Arjun are now back in the top-100 in the double rankings.