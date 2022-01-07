ATP Adelaide 250: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan cruise into semi-finals

Indian doubles tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan all but steamrolled past the duo of Benjamin Bonzi-Hugo Nys to sail into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide 250 event. The pairing of India doubles No. 1 Rohan Bopanna and India singles No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan seem to working smoothly like butter here as they hardly broke a sweat en route to their straight games victory, 6-1, 6-3 to secure their semi-final berth.

ATP 250 ADELAIDE: BOPANNA/RAMANATHAN THROUGH TO SF



Our duo continued their bull run with a thumping victory in the QF



[QF] 🇮🇳Bopanna/🇮🇳 Ramanathan d. 🇫🇷Bonzi/🇲🇨Nys 6-1 6-3 pic.twitter.com/eTMGQr0ltd — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) January 7, 2022

The 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna, who usually pairs with Canadian Denis Shapovalov on the men's doubles circuit, went with Ramkumar Ramanathan this time as the Canadian youngster got diagnosed with COVID-19. Ramanathan, who recently won the ATP Challenger in Manama, Bahrain, his career's first ATP Challenger singles title is also enjoying good form and together with Bopanna, they are working like a well-oiled machine as they side-stepped the French-Monaco pair of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys in the quarter-finals in a one-sided show of dominating doubles tennis.



This is the perfect start that Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan would have wanted to the 2022 season especially in the run-up to the Australian Open swing. Just like the pair of Bopanna and Ramanathan, on the other hand, Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner, Nadiia Kichenok have also started their 2022 season on the right note and are due to meet with Ash Barty and Storm Sanders in the semi-finals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International event being held simultaneously Down Under.