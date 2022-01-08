ATP Adelaide 250: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan sail into finals

Indian men's doubles tennis pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan stayed in cruise control to swiftly move into the finals of the ATP Adelaide 250 event in straight sets. Ousting the fourth-seeded pair of Santiago González and Tomislav Brkić rather smoothly, 6-2, 6-4, the India No. 1 doubles player Rohan Bopanna and India No. 1 singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan booked themselves a berth in the finals of the ATP Adelaide 250.

In the run-up to the Australian Open, this is the perfect start that both Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan would have wanted to the 2022 season. The Indian combine are performing incredibly well and has notched up quite the win streak in their first tournament of the year Down Under. Parting with only six games, the Bopanna-Ramanathan pair stayed focussed throughout the encounter and were able to hand the Mexican-Bosnian duo of González-Brkić a sound defeat in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Indian pair will hope to keep this momentum going as they are just inches away from claiming their first title of the season - and nothing can be sweeter than that. They will be locking horns with the top seeds of the event, Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo in the finals tomorrow.