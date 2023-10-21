Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale eyes Paris Olympic berth

Riding on the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale has aimed to secure a 2024 Paris Olympics quota place and break into the top 200 of the WTA rankings to ensure more Grand Slam presence.



Rutuja, sponsored by Punit Balan Group, has also been felicitated by the group for her mixed doubles gold medal-winning display at the Asiad.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Rutuja shared her resolve and determination.

“I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” Rutuja commented.

Rutuja has made significant progress in her world ranking of late. She is currently ranked 313rd in women's singles. She has clinched seven ITF titles in the last two years, including six in the doubles category.



Talking about her Asian Games feat in partnership with star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja said, "It was a proud moment for me and Rohan to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years. I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone in making us stand at the podium."