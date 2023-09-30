Asian Games Tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale wins mixed doubles gold

Tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale delivered a superlative performance in the mixed doubles final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated Chinese Taipei's En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang after winning the third set tie-breaker.

Bopanna, who has been in fiery form this season playing US Open and Wimbledon semifinal, paired up with Bhosale. The duo, however, started on the back foot after losing the first set 2-6 against the Chinese Taipei pair.

The Indians would show great resilience and fight back in the final to draw level, winning the second set 6-3.

Bopanna and Bhosale forced a third-set tie-break. The Indians would defeat En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang 10-4 in the tie-breaker to clinch the gold medal.



This was India's fifth medal in mixed doubles at the Asian Games and only the second gold medal. In the 2014 Asian Games, Sania Mirza and Saketh Myneni won India's first-ever mixed doubles gold at the Asiad.

For Bopanna, this was his second gold medal at the quadrennial showpiece. At the Jakarta Asian Games five years back, he won the men's doubles gold medal with Divij Sharan.