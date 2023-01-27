Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
Arnav Paparkar wins Australian Open Elite U-14 title
Another Indian in Maaya Rajeshwaran clinched 5th place in the girls category.
14-year-old tennis player Arnav Paparkar clinched the Australian Open Asia-Pacific U-14 Elite title in the boy's category on Friday, in Melbourne. He defeated Thailand's Kunanan Pantaratorn in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) to win the trophy.
Fellow compatriot Maaya Rajeshwaran was the other Indian to have got the opportunity with the Pune boy to get a feel of the Australian Open down under, amongst seven other girls who are promising players from their countries.
While the Coimbatore local couldn't replicate Arnav's success, she ended her journey with a commendable 5th place finish after beating Australian Jennifer Ott in a 6-4, 7-5 win.
