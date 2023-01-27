Arnav Paparkar wins Australian Open Elite U-14 title

14-year-old tennis player Arnav Paparkar clinched the Australian Open Asia-Pacific U-14 Elite title in the boy's category on Friday, in Melbourne. He defeated Thailand's Kunanan Pantaratorn in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) to win the trophy.

Fellow compatriot Maaya Rajeshwaran was the other Indian to have got the opportunity with the Pune boy to get a feel of the Australian Open down under, amongst seven other girls who are promising players from their countries.

While the Coimbatore local couldn't replicate Arnav's success, she ended her journey with a commendable 5th place finish after beating Australian Jennifer Ott in a 6-4, 7-5 win.





