Indian tennis star Ankita Raina thanks Sports Ministry for helping her during quarantine

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina showed her gratitude towards the Sports Ministry of India on Tuesday for their support towards the 28-year-old athlete during her days of quarantine owing to the scare of contracting COVID-19.

The world no. 202 women's singles tennis player took to her Twitter handle to appreciate the Sports Ministry for helping her in the tough time and even connecting with her on calls at 2.45 AM. She also thanked

Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandeep Pradhan.

Very thankful to @IndiaSports and their team(Pradhan Sir & Radhika ma'am). Whether it was taking my calls at 2:45 am or taking care of all needs in stressful times. Making sure to help me throughout my quarantine till I got my negative report.@Media_SAI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WMQDg9ixCh — Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) January 4, 2022

She wrote, "Very thankful to the Sports Ministry of India and their team (Pradhan Sir & Radhika ma'am). Whether it was taking my calls in the middle of the night at 2:45 am or taking care of all needs in stressful times. Making sure I was comfortable and helping me throughout my quarantine period till I got my negative report. Stay safe everyone! Mask up, maintain social distance, and wash your hands frequently."

The current Indian No. 1 player in women's singles as well as doubles in tennis, Raina became the first female athlete from Gujarat to qualify for the Olympics, when she went on to partner with Sania Mirza at the women's doubles event of the Tokyo Games.

Raina last competed at the $125, 000 WTA Open BLS de Limoges in France where she put up a strong fight against third seed Caroline Garcia of France before going down fighting 6-7 (7) 6-4, 4-6 in the singles first round of the event.







