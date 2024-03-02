Ankita Raina loses singles semifinal but wins doubles title at Gurugram Open

India's star tennis player Ankita Raina suffered a straight-set defeat to unseeded Yeonwoo Ku in the women's singles semifinal of the Gurugram Open, an ITF event.



Ankita, however, managed to make a podium finish as she clinched the women's doubles crown partnering Kazakhistan's Zhibek Kulambayeva in Gurugram on Saturday.

Anika, India's top-most women's singles player, lost the women's singles semifinal 6-7 (4) 3-6 to her Korean rival.

Also losing was the top seed from Slovenia Dalila Jakupovic, who was defeated by third seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 4-6 2-6 7-6 (0).

Ankita Raina along with 🇰🇿 partner Zhibek Kulambayeva clinch the Women's doubles 🏆 at W35 Gurugram



They defeated the pair of J. Cabaj Awad/J. Mikulskyté 6-4, 6-2 in the finals 🎾🇮🇳#tennis pic.twitter.com/KJXCnYhRPJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 2, 2024

Later in the day, Anika combined with Kulambayeva to nullify the challenge of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Justina Mikulskyte 6-4 6-2.

On Friday, Ankita had registered a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over Sweden's Jacqueline Cabaj Awad to reach the semifinals of the event in Gurugram.

Results:



Singles semifinals: Yeonwoo Ku (KOR) bt 2-Ankita Raina 7-6 (4), 6-3; 3-Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) bt 1-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0)

Doubles Final: 1-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ)/Ankita Raina bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE)/Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) 6-4, 6-2.