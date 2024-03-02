Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Ankita Raina loses singles semifinal but wins doubles title at Gurugram Open

Anika combined with Kulambayeva to nullify the challenge of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Justina Mikulskyte 6-4 6-2 in the women's doubles final.

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina (AITA)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 March 2024 1:39 PM GMT

India's star tennis player Ankita Raina suffered a straight-set defeat to unseeded Yeonwoo Ku in the women's singles semifinal of the Gurugram Open, an ITF event.

Ankita, however, managed to make a podium finish as she clinched the women's doubles crown partnering Kazakhistan's Zhibek Kulambayeva in Gurugram on Saturday.

Anika, India's top-most women's singles player, lost the women's singles semifinal 6-7 (4) 3-6 to her Korean rival.

Also losing was the top seed from Slovenia Dalila Jakupovic, who was defeated by third seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 4-6 2-6 7-6 (0).

Later in the day, Anika combined with Kulambayeva to nullify the challenge of Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden and Justina Mikulskyte 6-4 6-2.

On Friday, Ankita had registered a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over Sweden's Jacqueline Cabaj Awad to reach the semifinals of the event in Gurugram.

Results:

Singles semifinals: Yeonwoo Ku (KOR) bt 2-Ankita Raina 7-6 (4), 6-3; 3-Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) bt 1-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (0)

Doubles Final: 1-Zhibek Kulambayeva (KAZ)/Ankita Raina bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE)/Justina Mikulskyte (LTU) 6-4, 6-2.

Ankita Raina
