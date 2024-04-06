Ankita Raina and Chia Yi Tsao clinch doubles title at ITF women’s tennis tournament.

Ankita Raina and Chia Yi Tsao of Taiwan, emerged victorious in the doubles final at the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament held in Kashiwa, Japan on Saturday.

The dynamic duo secured a hard-fought victory over their opponents, Madeleine Brooks and Eudice Wong Chong, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, on Saturday.

This triumph marked Ankita Raina's 29th doubles title on the professional circuit, solidifying her reputation as a formidable force in women's tennis. The 31-year-old Indian tennis star boasts an impressive tally of 11 singles titles to her credit, showcasing her versatility and prowess on the court.

The doubles final in Kashiwa witnessed intense rallies and strategic maneuvers as Raina and Tsao showcased their exceptional teamwork and skill. Their synchronized gameplay and tactical prowess ultimately propelled them to victory, clinching the coveted title amidst a competitive field of contenders.

Meanwhile, in other tennis action across the globe, Indian players faced mixed fortunes in doubles competitions. At the €651,865 ATP tournament in Marrakech, Morocco, Yuki Bhambri, paired with Albano Olivetti of France, encountered a tough challenge in the doubles semifinals. Despite a valiant effort, Bhambri and Olivetti succumbed to the second-seeded duo of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in a closely contested encounter, with a scoreline of 7-5, 3-6, [10-7].

Similarly, Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann experienced disappointment in the doubles semifinals at the tournament in Houston, USA. The Indian-German pair faced formidable opponents in the form of fourth seeds Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson. Despite their best efforts, Balaji and Begemann fell short, conceding the match with a score of 10-3 in the super tie-break.