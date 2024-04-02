Anirudh-Vijay reaches quarterfinals of US Men's Clay Court Championship

The Indian men's doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth reached the quarterfinals of the US Men's Clay Court Championship, an ATP tour event, on Monday with a straight-set win in Houston.

Anirudh and Vijay defeated American wild card entrants Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in a round of 16 clash that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, Chandrasekar ranked 113th in the world, and Prashanth - ranked 101st - will face off against fourth-seeded Australian duo of M Purcell and J Thompson.

In February, at ATP Dallas 250, Anirudh and Vijay defeated second-seeded N Lammons and J Withrow 6-4, 7-6(2) to register the biggest win of their career.



27-year-old Anirudh entered the top 100 rankings last year. In January this year, Anirudh and Vijay played their first-ever Grand Slam event at the Australian Open last month after they received a wildcard entry.

Among other Indians who are also in the fray in the doubles competition are Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. They will play against the pair of Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Luis Martinez of Venezuela in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. At the same time, N Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann face top-seeded Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in another round of 16 matches.