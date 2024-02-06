ATP Dallas: Anirudh/Prashanth stun second seed, achieve career-best win

The Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prasanth upset the second-seeded American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow at ATP Dallas, on Tuesday.

This is the biggest win for this pair of Anirudh and Prasanth, who are ranked 90 and 80 respectively, against one of the top pairs of Withrow and Lammons, ranked 21 and 22 respectively.

27-year-old Anirudh has risen up the circuit in the last year and entered the top 100 rankings. He, alongside his experienced partner Prasanth, recently played their first-ever Grand Slam event at the Australian Open last month.

The Indian pair wins the match today very smoothly in a straight-set encounter (6-4, 7-6) without dropping any serves throughout the match.

They started the match with their serve and went brilliantly from the get-go, holding the first game 40-15. In the second game, they got two break points but could not convert, and the set went into a tiebreaker. However, in the final game of the set, they got three more opportunities to break the serve.

They missed the first two but grabbed the final one and took the set 6-4. The second set was much closer and went to a tiebreaker without any breaks. The Indian pair finally earned two mini-breaks in the tiebreaker and grabbed it with 7-2, confirming their place in the second round.

The Indian pair will now face another American pair in the quarterfinals on Thursday, this time a much younger pair of Emilio Nav and Ben Shelton, who entered the draw as a wildcard entry.