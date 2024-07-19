Hall of Fame Open: Anirudh and Arjun Progress to semifinals

India's Anirudh Chandrasekar and Arjun Kadhe have entered the semifinals of the Newport Infosys Hall of Fame ATP Open in the USA. The Indian duo had a hard fought win over the American pair of Christian Harrison and Vasil Kirkov in the quarterfinals.

Anirudh and Arjun started the match on a high note, building on the confidence gained from the previous round where they defeated the tournament’s top seeds and defending doubles champions. They secured the first set with a score of 6-4.

However the Indian pair was left hanging by a thread when they were dominated by the American pair in the second set. Anirudh and Arjun lost the set decisively winning just one game.

The third set was an edge of the seat thriller and the players pushed each other to the super-tiebreak where the Indian pair managed to close out the set and the match with the score line reading 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Semifinals awaits



Anirudh and Arjun will face off against Robert Cash and James Tracy of the USA in the penultimate match of the ATP Newport Open tournament.