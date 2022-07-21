AITA announces Davis Cup team for India vs Norway clash

A meeting of the Professional Selection Committee of the All India Tennis Association, for selecting the Davis Cup team to represent India in the World Group 1 against Norway on 16th and 17th September 2022, was virtually held on 20th July 2022.

The Committee consists of the following:

Mr Nandan Bal – Chairman

Mr Balram Singh

Mr Mustafa Ghouse

Ms Sai Jayalakshmy

The selection meeting was also attended by the captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, Mr Rohit Rajpal, Coach, Mr Zeeshan Ali, and the Hon. Secretary-General of AITA, Mr Anil Dhupar.

Based on the availability & performance of the players, the following players were selected:

1. Ramkumar Ramathan

2. Prajnesh Gunneswaran

3. Rohan Bopanna

4. Yuki Bhambri

5. Mukund Sasikumar

6. Sumit Nagal

Mr Rohit Rajpal will be the captain and Mr Zeeshan Ali will be the coach of the team.